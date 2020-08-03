UrduPoint.com
Third Day Of Eid Celebrated With Traditional Zeal, Fervor

Umer Jamshaid 47 seconds ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 07:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :The third day of Eid-ul-Adha was observed with traditional zeal and fervor in the megalopolis on Monday.

Several people who could not slaughter their sacrificial animals on first and second days of festival, performed the ritual on the third day.

The major business centers remained closed and main thoroughfares of city witnessed low traffic flow as the majority of people chose to adopt social distancing as a precaution to avoid contracting coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the relevant Government agencies were busy lifting offal and waste of sacrificial animals.

Earlier Sindh Governor Imran Ismail offered Eid Namaz at the Governor House mosque on first day of Eid-ul-Adha.

MPAs Jamal Siddiqui, Saeed Afridi,officers and staff of Governor House also offered prayers with the Governor.

The SOPs against coronavirus were strictly implemented before and after the prayers. Special prayers were offered for the solidarity and prosperity of the country. The Governor Sindh congratulated those present on the occasion while observing the SOPs and precautionary measures.

