This Pakistani reporter gave beeper from neck-deep water, video goes viral

The reporter, identified as Azadar Hussain, is winning over the internet with his extremely dangerous flood reporting.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 28th July, 2019) Nobody can beat Pakistan when it comes to reporting in the most unique ways.

In a video going viral on social media, a reporter of G-TV news can be seen standing in neck-deep water as he speaks about the flood situation in the country.

Nothing but his head and the tip of his mic can be seen in the video.

Without being bothered by the neck-drop water, the reporter tells how the agricultural lands in Punjab have submerged due to increasing levels of water in the Indus River.

Watch his ‘in-depth’ reporting here: