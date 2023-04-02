Three arrested for counterfeit goods

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :The Police have arrested three accused involved in manufacturing and selling of counterfeit Surf, dishwashing liquid during a crackdown here on Sunday, According to police spokesman, Police have recovered fake goods from their possession.

The arrested accused were identified as Junaid, Yaqub and Arif Jani.

A case was registered after the police received a request from a private company.

The accused are being investigated further, SHO Ganjamandi said.

SP Rawal Faisal Saleem said that strict actions will be continued against the accused who manufacture and sell fake items.