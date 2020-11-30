Three arrested for decanting

The police arrested three people for decanting here on Monday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :The police arrested three people for decanting here on Monday.

The police said a Factory Area police team conducted raids at Bakar Mandi chowk, Muhammadiyan Colony and arrested Shafique, Nasir and Shoukat for illegally refillinggas.

The police have registered separate cases against the accused.