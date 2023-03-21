Three bike lifters arrested; six stolen motorcycles recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :Police have arrested three bike lifters and recovered six stolen motorcycles, weapons and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, a team under the supervision of SHO, Saddar Baroni Police Station managed to net three bike lifters namely Umair, ringleader, Hassan and Waqas and recovered six stolen motorcycles, weapons and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent of Police, Saddar, Muhammad Nabeel Khokhar said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind the bars.

He said that the operations against the lawbreakers would be accelerated further.