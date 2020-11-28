Three bike lifters held with stolen motorbikes in Surab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :Police have arrested three bike lifters and recovered three stolen motorbikes from their possession in Surab area of Kalat district on Saturday.

According to police sources, acting on a tip off, a police team led by SHO Surab, Zubair Ahmed Alizai conducted a raid at a place and apprehended three outlaws.

Three stolen motorcycles were also recovered from their possessions which were stolen by them the other day.

Police have registered a case and further investigation was underway.