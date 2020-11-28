UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Bike Lifters Held With Stolen Motorbikes In Surab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 28th November 2020 | 10:30 PM

Three bike lifters held with stolen motorbikes in Surab

Police have arrested three bike lifters and recovered three stolen motorbikes from their possession in Surab area of Kalat district on Saturday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :Police have arrested three bike lifters and recovered three stolen motorbikes from their possession in Surab area of Kalat district on Saturday.

According to police sources, acting on a tip off, a police team led by SHO Surab, Zubair Ahmed Alizai conducted a raid at a place and apprehended three outlaws.

Three stolen motorcycles were also recovered from their possessions which were stolen by them the other day.

Police have registered a case and further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Kalat Surab From

Recent Stories

583 companies engaged in dairy production, industr ..

21 minutes ago

Guangzhou beat Vissel Kobe to end winless run

6 minutes ago

Ethiopia's Abiy says army enters Tigray capital: T ..

6 minutes ago

Protesters rally in Warsaw on women's vote anniver ..

49 minutes ago

Poland's Warsaw Hit by Protests Against Abortion B ..

49 minutes ago

Football: Italian Serie A results

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.