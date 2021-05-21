Three bootleggers held with liquor

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Police have arrested three bootleggers and recovered liquor from them.

According to police spokesman here on Friday, during the continued drive against drug selling and bootlegging in the district, team of Jhal Chakiyan police station had conducted raids at various places under their jurisdiction and arrested three accused recovering 240 liter liquor from their possession.

They were identified as- Muhammad Irfan, Nasrullah and Akhter Ali.

Police had registered separate cases against the accused andstarted investigation.