UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Bootleggers Held With Liquor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 01:40 PM

Three bootleggers held with liquor

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Police have arrested three bootleggers and recovered liquor from them.

According to police spokesman here on Friday, during the continued drive against drug selling and bootlegging in the district, team of Jhal Chakiyan police station had conducted raids at various places under their jurisdiction and arrested three accused recovering 240 liter liquor from their possession.

They were identified as- Muhammad Irfan, Nasrullah and Akhter Ali.

Police had registered separate cases against the accused andstarted investigation.

Related Topics

Police Police Station From

Recent Stories

Lavrov Qualifies His Conversation With Blinken as ..

3 minutes ago

Paris, Berlin back US 15% global minimum corporate ..

3 minutes ago

Philippine president calls for "greater solidarity ..

3 minutes ago

China to remain cornerstone of Pakistan's foreign ..

3 minutes ago

Kremlin Confirms Preparations Ongoing for Lukashen ..

3 minutes ago

Colombia dropped as Copa America co-host

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.