Three brick kilns sealed, 28 vehicles impounded over polluting environment

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :Three Brick Kilns has been sealed while 28 vehicles were impounded on the charges of polluting environment by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in its drive against violation of standard operating procedure (SoPs) regarding smog control during October.

According to details, the team comprising EPA Deputy Director Muhammad Rafique, inspectors Inamul Haq, Maqbool Hussain, Amanullah and Atta Muhammad taking action against polluting vehicles and brick kilns in various areas of the district checked 42 brick kilns in the areas of Gujjar Khan, Girja and Dhok Hamida.

The teams sealed three while a fine of Rs 50,000 was imposed on different kilns.

Meanwhile, EPA teams inspecting nine hospitals found violations at one hospital as it was not following the SOPs regarding disposal of hospital waste.

The teams also checked 492 vehicles and challaned 57 detected to be emitting smoke beyond the prescribed limits of Punjab Environmental Quality Standards.

A total fine of Rs 20,500 was imposed on them. In addition, 28 vehicles were impounded during the checking found to be spreading pollution mainly due to substandard fuel consumption and improper maintenance of vehicle engines and silencers.

