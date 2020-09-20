UrduPoint.com
Three Clinics Of Quacks Sealed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 20th September 2020 | 11:20 AM

Three clinics of quacks sealed

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :Health department teams launched crackdown against quacks and sealed three clinics.

According to details, Health department and Special branch teams jointly raided against quacks at Bhuttapur and Muradabad areas and sealed three clinics owned by Muhammad Rizwan, Javed Iqbal and Muhammad Ayub.

The quack Muhammad Ayub had opened the clinic on the name of Dr Faheem Sadiq while the doctor concerned is posted in Jhung.

The raiding team included Dr Ameer Buksh Malik and others.

More Stories From Pakistan

