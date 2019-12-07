UrduPoint.com
Three Cops Suspended In Muzaffargarh

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 03:21 PM

District Police Officer Nadeem Abbas suspended three police officials due to incomplete record at police station Khangarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) : District Police Officer Nadeem Abbas suspended three police officials due to incomplete record at police station Khangarh.

On Friday late night, DPO Nadeem Abbas paid a surprise visit to Khangarh Police station and found incomplete record there.

He suspended two naib moharar and another police official.

He also issued warning to SHO Saleem Jatoe and Moharar Aslam.

He stated that strict action would be taken against police officials for demonstrating lethargy during the duty.

