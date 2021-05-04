Three dacoits arrested in faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Civil Line police arrested three dacoits and recovered a motorcycle and illegal weapons from their possession.

Police said here on Tuesday that the team conducted raid near Noor Shah wali graveyard and nabbed three outlaws including Ahmad Ali resident of Chak No.

243-RB Roshanwala, Abdul Majeed resident of Kabeerwala Mullan Pur and Bilal Akbar resident of Muzaffar Garh.

These accused were wanted to police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases. The police recovered illegal weapons and a motorcycle from their possession which was snatched from a citizen in the area of Madina Town police station sometime ago.

Police registered separate cases and started investigation.