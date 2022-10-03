UrduPoint.com

Three Dacoits Arrested, Weapons Recovered

Sumaira FH Published October 03, 2022 | 08:04 PM

Three dacoits arrested, weapons recovered

Samanabad police have arrested three dacoits and recovered illicit weapons and other items from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :Samanabad police have arrested three dacoits and recovered illicit weapons and other items from their possession.

A police spokesman said here on Monday that the patrolling team stopped three suspects on Pepsi road.

However, during an interrogation, it was revealed that the suspects were wanted to the police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases. The suspects were identified as -- Atif, Gulfam and Zubair --.

The police also recovered illicit weapons, mobile phones and other items from them while further investigation was under way, spokesman added.

