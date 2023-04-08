Three dacoits arrested, weapons recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested three members of a dacoit gang during a raid.

A police spokesman said police, on a tip-off, conducted raid near Noorpur Graveyard and arrested Ali Raza, Shahzaib and Amir Sohail whereas two others fled away.

The accused were wanted to police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

The police recovered weapons, mobile phones and other items from their possession,he added.