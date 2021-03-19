Three-day All Pakistan fruit, flower and vegetable show begins

The revival of historical All Pakistan Fruit, Flower and Vegetable Show witnessed here, Friday, specially featuring the world largest flower made country map of Pakistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :The revival of historical All Pakistan Fruit, Flower and Vegetable Show witnessed here, Friday, specially featuring the world largest flower made country map of Pakistan.

The map is made up of over 50 thousand flowers while more than one hundred thousand flowers of over 40 species were displayed in the 3-day long show, besides exhibiting various horticultural products, inputs and gardening accessories.

Sindh minister for information and Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah along with provincial minister for Industries Jam Ikramullah Dharejo inaugurated the show that is jointly organized by Karachi Metropolitan Corporation's Parks and Horticultural department and Horticultural Society of Pakistan (HSP) at Bagh Ibn-e-Qasim.

Speaking at the occasion Nasir Shah appreciated efforts of KMC, HSP and other organizations for revival of an old tradition and giving such a charming gift to people of Karachi. "Sindh government was keen to support KMC in such good deeds as we love the people of Karachi and want to see improvement", he added.

He said that KMC is the principal institution of Karachi and efforts were being made to enhance its resources and making KMC and district municipal corporations self-reliant with focus on capacity building of civic entities.

Under the Green Pakistan and "Sarsabz Sindh" Programmes urban forestry projects were initiated and parks were being developed in Karachi alongside Malir and Liyari rivers while encroachments had been removed from various parks of KDA, LDA and MDA, Shah said and urged UNDP, HSP and civil society to cooperate in urban forestry initiatives.

On a query he informed that KMC, D MCs and other civic bodies want to improve the management of parks with the help of HSP and other agencies. He said that there is a lot of support from the Supreme Court and the Supreme Court in eliminating encroachments on drains.

Addressing the function, Administrator Karachi Laiq Ahmed said that after a gap of 25 years, revival of traditional flower show in Karachi is a great opportunity.

He acknowledged cooperation of civil society in tree plantation and hoped that one lac saplings to be planted in tree planting campaign will change the atmosphere of the entire city. "We want to take advantage of the experience and expertise of the Horticulture Society of Pakistan in creating an environment in which all the stakeholders of the city work with us. The resources of KMC are available to all," he said.

Addressing the event, UNDP Resident Representative in Pakistan Mr. Knut Ostby UNDP wants to work in Karachi and Sindh province like other parts of Pakistan in various fields to tackle climate change and plantation is very important in that regard.

Pakistan is one of the pioneers in framing the Sustainable Development Goals in 2015 while National Sustainable Golas were developed by Pakistan in 2016. To achieve the development goals UNDP would continue supporting joint efforts so that integrated lasting solutions could be reached at for the world and people.

Administrator Karachi Laiq Ahmed termed revival of the show after 2 decades as a remarkable achievement and said the administration was engaging the civil society in its efforts aimed at improvement of climate in the city.

Head of Horticulture Society of Pakistan, Fahim Siddiqui, said that HSP has a long association with KMC as they jointly organized the first ever flower show of Karachi in 1950 at Namaish area of the metropolis.

KMC has 57 gardens and parks all around Karachi and HSP wanted to adopt some parks and expand the cooperation with KMC, he said and proposed to consolidate synergies of all the relevant agencies and organization to acquire the best results.

Director General Parks KMC, Taha Saleem said that the largest flower made map of Pakistan has been prepared in just six days with more than 50,000 flowers and plants. The map was prepared by KMC's and engineers and gardening staff without requiring any financial resources, he informed and thanked HSP, Faizan Global Foundation and Rotary Club for their support in providing environment friendly and healthy activities to Karachi.