Three-day Autumn Festival Concludes At Lok Virsa

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 19th September 2021 | 01:40 PM

Three-day Autumn Festival concludes at Lok Virsa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :A three days Autumn Festival was concluded on Sunday at National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage –Lok Virsa with a plethora of musical and cultural activities to promote environmental conservation.

A festival was launched in collaboration with Hill Joint Records.

Executive Director Lok Virsa Talha Ali told APP that with talented folk and independent artists of various musical bands from all over the country had performed in the festival.

The event, he said had save the environment by spreading positive vibes of musical and positive enforcement aimed at creating awareness about climate change and saving the environment.

Executive Director Lok Virsa said that the three-day music and cultural festival had offer two nights camping option at festival grounds for music lovers who want to join from far and beyond.

He said that with daily workshops, seminars, talks, poetry reading, miniature art, pottery stand-up comedy and theatre during the day, and musical festival at night, the event was all-inclusive cultural extravaganza.

