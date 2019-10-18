UrduPoint.com
Three-day Data Ganj Bakhsh Urs Starts

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 12:20 PM

Three-day Data Ganj Bakhsh urs starts

The 976th three-day Urs of Hazrat Ali Usman Ali Hajveri, popularly known as Data Ganj Bakhsh begun at his shrine on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :The 976th three-day Urs of Hazrat Ali Usman Ali Hajveri, popularly known as Data Ganj Bakhsh begun at his shrine on Friday.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated the Urs celebrations while laying the traditional cloth and floral wreath on the grave of the Sufi saint, MPA Nazir Chohan was also present on the occasion, a private news channel reported.

Famous naat khawan and religious leaders were present to pay homage to the pious soul of the sufi saint, devotees from all over the country gathered to participate in the urs celebrations, the government had taken extraordinary security measures to avoid any untoward incident.

Different parties of drum beaters were beating their "dhols" to pay homage as devotees danced on the drum beats.

Eleven walk through gates and 36 metal detectors were installed to check visitors entering the shrine. The bomb disposal squad was also deputed. The department had also installed CCTV cameras around the shrine's premises to have a check on the Urs celebrations.

