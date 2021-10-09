UrduPoint.com

Three-day "Indonesian Batik: A Cultural Beauty" Exhibition To Start On Oct 11

Muhammad Irfan 27 seconds ago Sat 09th October 2021 | 12:08 PM

Three-day "Indonesian Batik: a cultural beauty" exhibition to start on Oct 11

A three-day exhibition titled "Indonesian Batik: A Cultural Beauty" would be held here from October 11, featuring a fine collection of batik and batik products

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :A three-day exhibition titled "Indonesian Batik: A Cultural Beauty" would be held here from October 11, featuring a fine collection of batik and batik products.

The exhibition organized by Indonesian Embassy in Islamabad would be inaugurated by the Indonesian Ambassador Adam Tugio at the "Batik Studio" Centaurus Mall, Islamabad, said a press release.

"Indonesian Batik Exhibition" is being organized with the spirit of transmitting values and inspiring innovative ideas and skill development in creative mediums and fashion industry and would be an opportunity for the art & design enthusiasts to inspire their aesthetics talent.

Batik is among the most recognizable manifestations of Indonesia's cultural heritage and it is one of the world's most treasured arts.

Batik is an ancient method of decorating textiles through dye resistance. Boosted by the dynamic development of aesthetics and technology its fascinating and intricate colorful eye catching designs are becoming even more widespread and appreciated worldwide especially in fashion whether it is traditional or modern.

Batik by all means has the potential to serve as a powerful medium to enhance cultural linkages between Indonesia and Pakistan.

Batik has also been added to the Representative List of UNESCO's World Intangible Cultural Heritage by recognizing Indonesia as the origin and home to this exclusive art form and an historical fabric of human civilization.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World Technology Fine Indonesia October Textile All From Industry

Recent Stories

Pakistani exhibitors make final preparations as Ch ..

Pakistani exhibitors make final preparations as China Import Expo nears

30 seconds ago
 PMD forecasts rain from Sunday evening in upper pa ..

PMD forecasts rain from Sunday evening in upper parts of country

31 seconds ago
 US Open champ Raducanu loses opening match at Indi ..

US Open champ Raducanu loses opening match at Indian Wells

33 seconds ago
 US court allows Texas to resume ban on most aborti ..

US court allows Texas to resume ban on most abortions

35 seconds ago
 COAS, US Deputy Secretary of State discuss matters ..

COAS, US Deputy Secretary of State discuss matters of mutual interests, regional ..

11 minutes ago
 India reports 19,740 new COVID-19 cases, 248 more ..

India reports 19,740 new COVID-19 cases, 248 more deaths

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.