Three day meeting of CII to commence on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :A three day meeting of the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) would commence on Monday to discuss wide ranging agenda items including Hajj fund ordinance and the issue of interest on deposited hajj dues, drug test of students on admission and others.

Chairman CII Dr Qibla Ayaz would chair the 222th meeting. and 11 outgoing members of CII whose three years tenure was being completed on November 7, this year would also attend the meeting.

A farewell reception has also been arranged for the departing members.

Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz will brief the media about the decisions of the CII after conclusion of the meeting on Wednesday, said media coordinator CII.