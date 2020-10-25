UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Day Meeting Of CII To Commence On Monday

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 25th October 2020 | 01:00 PM

Three day meeting of CII to commence on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :A three day meeting of the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) would commence on Monday to discuss wide ranging agenda items including Hajj fund ordinance and the issue of interest on deposited hajj dues, drug test of students on admission and others.

Chairman CII Dr Qibla Ayaz would chair the 222th meeting. and 11 outgoing members of CII whose three years tenure was being completed on November 7, this year would also attend the meeting.

A farewell reception has also been arranged for the departing members.

Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz will brief the media about the decisions of the CII after conclusion of the meeting on Wednesday, said media coordinator CII.

Related Topics

Hajj November Media CII

Recent Stories

UAE leaders offer condolences to Sultan of Brunei ..

3 minutes ago

Arab Coalition intercepts explosive Houthi drone

3 minutes ago

UAE strongly condemns bomb attack in Kabul

1 hour ago

OPEC Fund develops cooperation with Western Africa ..

2 hours ago

Local Press: UAE helps world stem polio amid virus

2 hours ago

Global coronavirus cases cross 42.4 million

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.