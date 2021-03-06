Three-day Mega Islamabad Tourism Festival attracted local crowd

ISLAMABAD, Mar 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :A three-day Mega 'Islamabad Tourism Festival' is in full swing during 2nd day with different Air Shows, adventure sports like Para Gliding, Accuracy Landing, Wing Suite Flying, Trike Flying, Sky Diving and Power Para Gliding as part of Field Marshal Paragliding Championship.

The three-day festival was organized by Pakistan Hang Gliding and Paragliding Association, Cutting Edge Group in collaboration with National Tourism Coordination board (NTCB) with the theme "Celebrate Islamabad the Beautiful".

The mega festival also colored with vintage cars and bike roadshows, Horse Parade, Corporate and Educational Expos, Food Court, Concerts and much more.

The festival was aimed to show the true colors of the country before the world. The event will encompass a wide range of events from adventure sports such as Paragliding to a family event like food fest and colorful concert. The family festival attracted a large number of visitors on its second day.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO Cutting Age Group Ch.

Shehzad Akhtar said that holding such festivals will prove beneficial for tourism of the country. He said that event provides an opportunity to the people to enjoy air shows, art and culture of all four provinces.

A digital fireworks was also arranged at the venue.

Renowned singer Sahir Ali Bagga, Nirmal Roy, Aima Baig , Abdullah Qureshi , Sid Rapper, Ali Azmat & Alizbeth Roy also performed at the musical show at the venue and got big applause from the audience.

Former Director General Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) and renowned Actor Jamal Shah also visited the festival. Speaking on the occasion, he said that such events would promote the culture and tourism of the country.

During three-day festival, pavilion of all four provinces including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir were also installed. The folk artists were also entertaining the visitors by singing and playing instrument.

The festival would conclude on Sunday with a grand musical concert.