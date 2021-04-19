UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Die In Balakot Jeep Accident

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 10:46 PM

Three die in Balakot Jeep accident

Three persons were killed in an accident that occurred near Khunian area located in Balakot town of Mansehra district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Rescue sources reported on Monday

BALAKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Three persons were killed in an accident that occurred near Khunian area located in Balakot town of Mansehra district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Rescue sources reported on Monday.

According to details, a Jeep carrying few persons was passing through Khunian when the ill-fated van plunged into a deep river of Kunhar.

As a result, three persons riding on the Jeep died on the spot.

The rescue operation was underway till filling of this report.

More Stories From Pakistan

