Three die in Balakot Jeep accident

BALAKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Three persons were killed in an accident that occurred near Khunian area located in Balakot town of Mansehra district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Rescue sources reported on Monday.

According to details, a Jeep carrying few persons was passing through Khunian when the ill-fated van plunged into a deep river of Kunhar.

As a result, three persons riding on the Jeep died on the spot.

The rescue operation was underway till filling of this report.