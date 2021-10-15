UrduPoint.com

Three Died And Eight Injured As A Pickup Truck Plunges Into A Gorge At Alai

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 05:40 PM

Three died and eight injured as a pickup truck plunges into a gorge at Alai

BATTAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :At least three people of the same family died and 8 others were injured on Friday when a pickup truck driver lost control while taking a sharp turn at Bojri Alai district Battagramand and plunged into a deep gorge .

According to the police sources, a family of Alai which was heading towards Bataila village to attend a funeral procession of their relative, when they reached Bojri, while taking a sharp turn driver lost his control over the vehicle and fell into a deep gorge.

Three people including a female died on the spot while 8 others including a women driver sustained critical injuries.

The dead bodies were identified as wife of Umer Sadique, Umer Zarain and Abdul Hakim.

Locals and police rescued the injured and dead bodies from the ravine and shifted them to Tehsil Headquarters hospital Hanna where doctors declared an emergency and also referred the critically injured to Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) for treatment. After completion of medico-legal formalities, the dead bodies were handed over to the family.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Police Driver Vehicle Died Wife Same Women Family From

Recent Stories

vivo's Latest Flagship Smartphone, X70 Pro Is Set ..

Vivo's Latest Flagship Smartphone, X70 Pro Is Set to Launch in Pakistan

3 minutes ago
 China-Pakistan Higher Education Research Institute ..

China-Pakistan Higher Education Research Institute launched

12 minutes ago
 The Ground breaking Infinix Zero X Series is avail ..

The Ground breaking Infinix Zero X Series is available for sale Nationwide

41 minutes ago
 Fiji repatriates 46,000 nationals from overseas am ..

Fiji repatriates 46,000 nationals from overseas amid pandemic

8 minutes ago
 Digital economy promotes high-quality development

Digital economy promotes high-quality development

8 minutes ago
 Japanese gov't retain overall view of economy but ..

Japanese gov't retain overall view of economy but downgrades assessment of expor ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.