Three died and eight injured as a pickup truck plunges into a gorge at Alai

BATTAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :At least three people of the same family died and 8 others were injured on Friday when a pickup truck driver lost control while taking a sharp turn at Bojri Alai district Battagramand and plunged into a deep gorge .

According to the police sources, a family of Alai which was heading towards Bataila village to attend a funeral procession of their relative, when they reached Bojri, while taking a sharp turn driver lost his control over the vehicle and fell into a deep gorge.

Three people including a female died on the spot while 8 others including a women driver sustained critical injuries.

The dead bodies were identified as wife of Umer Sadique, Umer Zarain and Abdul Hakim.

Locals and police rescued the injured and dead bodies from the ravine and shifted them to Tehsil Headquarters hospital Hanna where doctors declared an emergency and also referred the critically injured to Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) for treatment. After completion of medico-legal formalities, the dead bodies were handed over to the family.