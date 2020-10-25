UrduPoint.com
Three Died, Six Injured In Quetta Blast

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 25th October 2020 | 06:20 PM

Three died, six injured in Quetta blast

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :At least three persons died and six others sustained injuries in a blast near Hazarganji area of Quetta on Sunday.

According to police, unknown suspects had planted explosive devices with a motorbike and parked it near Hazarganji Fruit Market which went off.

As a result, three people died on the spot while six others received injuries.

The bodies and the injured were shifted to Sheikh Zayed hospital where the injured treatment was started.

The bodies of the deceased were identified as Shah Nawaz, Khairullah and Haji Azad Khan. Two of the injured have been identified as Haji Shah and Abdul Hameed.

Law enforcement agencies cordoned off the entire area and started investigation.

