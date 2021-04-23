Three eateries sealed, 65 served warning notices over adulteration

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) served warning notices on 65 eateries, with fined three others worth as Rs. 50,000 for offering substandard food to customers.

According to DG Rafaqat Ali Niswana, food checking was held at all four districts of the division.

Fines were placed over detecting of adulterated spices into ready variants of food.

Moreover, their kitchen areas were found unhygienic, with defective clealiness arrangements that caused to spread dirt on eatables, it was said.

About 40 kg undetected food constituents, 22 kg adulterated spices and 20 litre refined oil was dumped on the spot.

Rafaqat Ali said in a statement that substandard food used to spread cholera and abdominal problems with related diseases into human bodies.

He vowed on continuing action against adulteration mafia everywhere across the board.