UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Extortionists Arrested In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 02:43 PM

Three extortionists arrested in faisalabad

Mansoorabad police arrested three extortionists here Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Mansoorabad police arrested three extortionists here Tuesday.

Police said that the arrested extortionists-- Arsalan, Nabeel and Faryad had demanded Rs 5 million from a trader Nazir and posed a threat of life in case of failure of payment.

The police team working on scientific lines, traced the accused and arrested them with the coordination of dolphin force.The accused confessed their crime in preliminary interrogation.

Police registered case and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police Nabeel From Million

Recent Stories

SBP introduces new mechanism for disinvestment for ..

7 minutes ago

Pakistani Software Company [CSP] wins Top Internat ..

13 minutes ago

EAD hosts forum on marine reserves in Abu Dhabi to ..

16 minutes ago

Dubai Customs received 516 reports on customs viol ..

26 minutes ago

Akhtar Mengal arrives at Jati Umra to call on Mary ..

33 minutes ago

UAE and Uzbekistan to enhance economic cooperation ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.