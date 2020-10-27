Three extortionists arrested in faisalabad

Mansoorabad police arrested three extortionists here Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Mansoorabad police arrested three extortionists here Tuesday.

Police said that the arrested extortionists-- Arsalan, Nabeel and Faryad had demanded Rs 5 million from a trader Nazir and posed a threat of life in case of failure of payment.

The police team working on scientific lines, traced the accused and arrested them with the coordination of dolphin force.The accused confessed their crime in preliminary interrogation.

Police registered case and started investigation.