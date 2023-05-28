Three held during police crackdown

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :Police have arrested three members gang involved in stealing iron rods and recovered iron weighing (two and a half tons) worth of lacs of rupees from their possession during a crackdown here on Sunday.

The arrested accused were identified as Imran, Ahmad, and Abdul Rehman.

Taxila police have registered separate cases against all of them and started an investigation.

According to police officials, the accused had stolen an iron rod from an under-construction house.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Potohar Muhammad Waqas Khan hailed the police performance and said that the arrested accused were challaned with concrete evidence.

"The culprits who deprive the citizens of their valuable assets cannot escape from the grip of the law," he added.