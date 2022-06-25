UrduPoint.com

Three Held For Deducting Aid Money From BISP Fuel Subsidy Program

Faizan Hashmi Published June 25, 2022 | 01:10 PM

Three held for deducting aid money from BISP fuel subsidy program

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :Rangpur police have arrested three retailers for illegally deducting aid money from BISP fuel subsidy program.

According to details, Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Assistant Director Muzaffargarh Malik Zafar Ali during a raid caught three retailers namely Muhammad Usman Arshad, Muhammad Akram and Dilawar with red handed for illegally deducting aid money from women in connection with BISP fuel subsidy program on which BISP official got registered case against the retailers concerned.

Related Topics

Police Rangpur Muzaffargarh Money Women From

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 435 Covid cases in the past 24 ho ..

Pakistan reports 435 Covid cases in the past 24 hours

14 minutes ago
 HEC urges Pakistani Universities to promote â€˜Las ..

HEC urges Pakistani Universities to promote â€˜Lassiâ€™ and â€˜Sattuâ€™ instead ..

1 hour ago
 It's a 'dark day' for U.S. women: Billie Eilish

It's a 'dark day' for U.S. women: Billie Eilish

2 hours ago
 Nation is proud of armed forces for making country ..

Nation is proud of armed forces for making country's defense impregnable: PM

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, UK agree to enhance trade, economic part ..

Pakistan, UK agree to enhance trade, economic partnership

2 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif sets up a committee ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif sets up a committee to render the â€˜Toshakhanaâ€™ ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.