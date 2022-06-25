Three held for deducting aid money from BISP fuel subsidy program

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :Rangpur police have arrested three retailers for illegally deducting aid money from BISP fuel subsidy program.

According to details, Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Assistant Director Muzaffargarh Malik Zafar Ali during a raid caught three retailers namely Muhammad Usman Arshad, Muhammad Akram and Dilawar with red handed for illegally deducting aid money from women in connection with BISP fuel subsidy program on which BISP official got registered case against the retailers concerned.