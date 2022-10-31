Three held over firing at wedding ceremony

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :The Airport Police on Monday arrested three accused of fireworks and aerial firing at a wedding ceremony here, informed police spokesman.

Weapons were recovered from the possession of the accused arrested who were identified as Qasim, Zain and Saeed.

The SP Potohar Division appreciated the performance of police team and said that actions would continue against such elements who endanger the lives of citizens.