Three Held With Kite Flying Material

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 01:10 PM

Three held with kite flying material

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Police arrested three persons and recovered kite flying material from their possession.

According to Ghulam Muhammad Abad police here on Friday,the team arrested Zain ul Haq of Madanpura and recovered kite flying material including chemical coated string rolls.

Meanwhile, Millat town police apprehended two persons-- Sajid and Sarwar for transporting chemical coated string rolls from chak 20 to Bawa chak, Sargodha Road.

Police registered separate cases and started investigation.

