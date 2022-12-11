Three held with narcotics

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested three drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession.

Urban Area police conducted a raid at Jutt Colony and arrested a bootlegger Nasir Masih with 60 liters liquor.

Cantt police nabbed Amjad Ali and Muhammad Afzal and recovered 1.5 kg hashish and50 liters liquor from them.

Further investigation was underway.