Three Held With Narcotics

Published April 02, 2023

Three held with narcotics

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested three drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession.

In a crackdown against drug peddlers and criminals, the police conducted raids and seized 200 gram hashish from Sajjad, in the jurisdiction of Civil Lines police station; 2.

210 kg hashish from Nadeem in Chowk Imam Sahib area in the limits of Nikapura police station; and 540 gram hashish from Sultan in Gohadpur area, in theprecincts of Muradpur police station.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

