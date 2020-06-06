Three Held With Narcotics
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 07:24 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested three drug pushers and recovered narcotics from their possession.
During a continued drive against drug pushers and criminals, teams of different police stations conducted raids at various places under their jurisdiction and arrested 3 accused and recovered 3.
870 kg Hashish and a pistol 30 bore from them.
The accused are: Nasrullah Khan, Ahmed Nawaz and Abaidullah.
Cases have been registered against the accused.