SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :The owner of three hotels were booked over the presence of dengue larvae at their premises here on Tuesday.

According to health department spokesman, during ongoing dengue larvae surveillance drive in the district, the anti-dengue teams inspected various locations in the city and found dengue larvae in three hotels in the city.

The health team got registered cases against the owners- Shakoor,Mumtaz and Imran at concerned police station, he added.