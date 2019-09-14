UrduPoint.com
Three Including Two Brother Killed, Four Injured In Separate Incidents In Miran Shah

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 08:14 PM

Three persons including two real brothers were killed while four others sustained injuries in separate firing incidents

MIRAN SHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) :Three persons including two real brothers were killed while four others sustained injuries in separate firing incidents.

According to police, two real brothers Bakht Ullah and Hussain resident of Spinwam area were present at their house that unknown people entered at midnight and killed them both on the spot.

The other incident occurred at Tapi area where unknown people fired and killed Sher Ayaz while Salim, Mehran, Sadullah and Shadullah got serious injuries.

The injured were rushed to nearby hospital.

The police have registered the case and started investigation.

