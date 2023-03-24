UrduPoint.com

Three Including Two Foreign Nationals Involved In Drug Peddling Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 24, 2023 | 08:31 PM

Three including two illegal Afghan immigrant drug peddlers were arrested from Hub River Road on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :Three including two illegal Afghan immigrant drug peddlers were arrested from Hub River Road on Friday.

The police also recovered over 3kg Ice and 1.25kg heroin from their possession, according to the spokesman of Keamari Police.

Arrested were identified as Naseebullah Afghani, his wife Raheela and Mahir. Naseebullah and his wife Raheela were illegal immigrants and had illegally entered Pakistan. Cases against them had been lodged under Foreign Act and Anti Narcotics Act.

