Three Indian Members Of BJP Killed In IOK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 11:20 PM

Three Indian members of BJP killed in IOK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Three Indian nationals belonging to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were killed in Bandipore district of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) on Wednesday, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The Indian army sponsored person and BJP Bandipore leader, Sheikh Waseem Bari, his father and his brother were shot dead by unidentified gunmen outside their residence in Muslimabad area of the district.

The residence of Baris is located just opposite Bandipore Police Station. The doctors told media men that all the three were declared dead on their arrival to the hospital.

More Stories From Pakistan

