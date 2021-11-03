UrduPoint.com

Three Injured As Bus Overturns

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 11:48 AM

Three injured as bus overturns

At least three persons suffered injuries when a passenger bus overturned at Haveli Lakha,Pakpattan road on Wednesday

OKARA, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :At least three persons suffered injuries when a passenger bus overturned at Haveli Lakha,Pakpattan road on Wednesday.

Rescue-1122 said that the accident took place near chak 3SP village when drive shaft of the bus broke.

The rescue team shifted the victims to THQ hospital after providing them first aid on the spot.

Related Topics

Accident Road Pakpattan Haveli Lakha

More Stories From Pakistan

