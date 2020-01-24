Three injured in Sibi accident

(@imziishan)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :At least three persons got injured in a collision between a car and a motorcycle on National Highway near Dengray area of Sibi district on Friday.

According to Levies sources, the victims, riding a motorbike, were on their way to somewhere when a speedy car, coming from opposite direction, hit them.

As a result, three people namely Jalal Khan, Sabir Ali and Sadam received injuries on the spot.

Levies force on information reached the site and shifted the injured persons to nearby hospital and registered a case into the matter.