Three injures in roof collapse incident in Arifwala

ARIFWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :A couple and their child were injured as the roof of house collapsed in the limits of Arifwala police station here on Friday.

According to rescue-1122 sources, Abdul Jabbar with his wife Noreen bibi and their minor child Amina Jabbar were present in the room when the roof of the house collapsed and they came under the debris.

Rescue-1122 reached the site and shifted the injured to Tehsil Headquarter (THQ) hospital. Where the condition of the injured was stated to be stable.

The police registered a case.

