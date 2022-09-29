Three killed and five injured in various incidents

At least three people including a woman and a minor girl were killed and five others were injured in two different incidents here Thursday

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :At least three people including a woman and a minor girl were killed and five others were injured in two different incidents here Thursday.

In the first incident, a father killed his wife and daughter in a domestic dispute in Sheikh Al-Bandi an area of Cant Police Station while in another incident, three daughters and a son were seriously injured who were shifted to the hospital.

A case was registered against the accused, who managed to escape from the crime scene after killing his wife and daughter.

Syed Karim, a resident of Shaik ul Bandi had a minor dispute with his wife and he got angry and opened gunfire. As a result, his wife Shakila Bibi, son Muaz Gul, daughter Pakiza Gul, Shabnam Gul, Fatima Bibi and Kainat Bibi was seriously injured. The rescue personnel shifted them to DHQ Hospital.

Shakila Bibi, wife of Syed Kareem also succumbed to injuries at Ayub Medical Complex while during the treatment at the DHQ, Kayinat passed away, later doctors also declared critical Muaz Gul, Pakiza, Shabnam and Fatima Bibi who also sustained injuries.

SHO Cant, Tahir Saleem also reached to the spot and shifted two dead bodies for medico-legal formalities which were later handed them to the family.

In another incident, Fazal Mahmood the nephew of the former president of the butchers union was killed by an Afghan butcher after a dispute over a transaction in the meat market.

According to the details, the two groups clashed in the meat market, as a result of which Fazal Mahmood and the son of Chaudhry Mahmood Gul, was seriously injured.

Afghani butcher was also injured in the incident who was shifted to Ayub Medical Complex. After the incident, District Police Officer Sajjad Khan also reached DHQ for legal proceedings.