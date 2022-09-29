UrduPoint.com

Three Killed And Five Injured In Various Incidents

Sumaira FH Published September 29, 2022 | 07:50 PM

Three killed and five injured in various incidents

At least three people including a woman and a minor girl were killed and five others were injured in two different incidents here Thursday

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :At least three people including a woman and a minor girl were killed and five others were injured in two different incidents here Thursday.

In the first incident, a father killed his wife and daughter in a domestic dispute in Sheikh Al-Bandi an area of Cant Police Station while in another incident, three daughters and a son were seriously injured who were shifted to the hospital.

A case was registered against the accused, who managed to escape from the crime scene after killing his wife and daughter.

Syed Karim, a resident of Shaik ul Bandi had a minor dispute with his wife and he got angry and opened gunfire. As a result, his wife Shakila Bibi, son Muaz Gul, daughter Pakiza Gul, Shabnam Gul, Fatima Bibi and Kainat Bibi was seriously injured. The rescue personnel shifted them to DHQ Hospital.

Shakila Bibi, wife of Syed Kareem also succumbed to injuries at Ayub Medical Complex while during the treatment at the DHQ, Kayinat passed away, later doctors also declared critical Muaz Gul, Pakiza, Shabnam and Fatima Bibi who also sustained injuries.

SHO Cant, Tahir Saleem also reached to the spot and shifted two dead bodies for medico-legal formalities which were later handed them to the family.

In another incident, Fazal Mahmood the nephew of the former president of the butchers union was killed by an Afghan butcher after a dispute over a transaction in the meat market.

According to the details, the two groups clashed in the meat market, as a result of which Fazal Mahmood and the son of Chaudhry Mahmood Gul, was seriously injured.

Afghani butcher was also injured in the incident who was shifted to Ayub Medical Complex. After the incident, District Police Officer Sajjad Khan also reached DHQ for legal proceedings.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Afghanistan Police Police Station Wife Shabnam Women Market Family From

Recent Stories

Stakeholders review loopholes in mineral processin ..

Stakeholders review loopholes in mineral processing sector

4 minutes ago
 Death sentence awarded in murder case

Death sentence awarded in murder case

5 minutes ago
 Federal ombudsman visits office of provincial ombu ..

Federal ombudsman visits office of provincial ombudsman

5 minutes ago
 Putin Says Risks of Destabilization of Situation G ..

Putin Says Risks of Destabilization of Situation Growing, Including in Asia-Paci ..

5 minutes ago
 Disabled-friendly buildings being built to facilit ..

Disabled-friendly buildings being built to facilitate special students: Shafaat ..

5 minutes ago
 EU Lawmaker From Poland Deletes Tweet Thanking US ..

EU Lawmaker From Poland Deletes Tweet Thanking US for Damaging Nord Stream Pipel ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.