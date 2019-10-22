Three killed as a truck overturned in Muhammad Nagar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Three people were killed as a truck loaded with potatoes overturned at Bore Wala road near Muhammad Nagar on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :Three people were killed as a truck loaded with potatoes overturned at Bore Wala road near Muhammad Nagar on Tuesday.

According to rescue sources the deceased were traveling in a potatoes loaded truck that overturned and left three dead on the spot, reported a private news channel.

The bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital , the sources said.