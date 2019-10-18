Three killed in armed clash

Chilas, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :A bloody clash between two groups in the outskirt village thak resulted in the death of three people.

The dispute broke out between two groups when Jirga was being held to settle dispute on wood fuel.

After exchange of harsh words, they opened firing at each other in which three people were killed and three other wounded.

Soon after the incident . t police arrived at the scene of the accident to stop further destruction.

The interior and exterior routes of the area were cordoned off to arrest culprits.

Locals rushed injured and dead to DHQ Hospital . The condition of all the injured is stated to be out of danger.