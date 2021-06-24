Three killed in Charsadda Kachehry firing incident

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :At least three people including a man and his son were killed when assailants opened fire at them in Charsadda court premises on Thursday.

Police said the deceased were present at the office of their lawyer when their rivals opened fire at them.

As a result three people belonging to Nissata area of Charsadda district were killed.

One of the attackers was arrested by the police and recovered weapon.

The bodies were shifted to DHQ Hospital Charsadda.