Three Killed In Incidents Of Road Mishap, Violence At Swabi
Faizan Hashmi Published March 05, 2024 | 07:46 PM
Three persons were killed in two separate incidents of road mishap and violence occurred in various areas of the district, police said here on Tuesday
SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Three persons were killed in two separate incidents of road mishap and violence occurred in various areas of the district, police said here on Tuesday.
In first incident that happened in Manerai Bala, a man, Irfan Ali Khan was shot dead by unknown assailants.
The reason behind the killing has not been ascertained yet.
Meanwhile, a man was killed in a collision between two loader tri-wheelers near Karnal Sher Khan Interchange.
In another incident, a man Zamar Ali sustained injuries in a collision between motorcycle and tractor on bypass road. The injured succumbed in hospital later.
Recent Stories
Pakistan’s share in textiles is only 18.06 bln dollars: Dr Tanveer Hussain
PSL 9: Peshawar Zalmi elect to bat first against Multan Sultans
Lahore Chamber brings forth strategy to promote investment
BRT makes record commutation of 3,45,000 persons in single day
Crackdown on substandard gas cylinders continues
US cargo planes airdrop more aid for Gaza: military
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews Ramadan Nigahban Relief Progra ..
Foolproof security for Ramazan ensured in Sukkur
China's ceramics, art exhibitions attract domestic, international professionals, ..
First official event announced for Princess of Wales since surgery
BNP Mengal announces to support Achakzai in presidential polls
The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah takes notice of BBA student's killi ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
BRT makes record commutation of 3,45,000 persons in single day12 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on substandard gas cylinders continues12 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews Ramadan Nigahban Relief Programme24 minutes ago
-
Foolproof security for Ramazan ensured in Sukkur28 minutes ago
-
BNP Mengal announces to support Achakzai in presidential polls29 minutes ago
-
The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah takes notice of BBA student's killing29 minutes ago
-
Tees to be planted in city to control environmental pollution: Mayor Karachi31 minutes ago
-
Tajik president congratulates PM Shehbaz, both leaders vow to enhance bilateral cooperation34 minutes ago
-
Course on latest Amendments, Enactments in HR laws, focusing on Women and Children held34 minutes ago
-
DC inaugurates tree plantation campaign34 minutes ago
-
Clean Punjab campaign underway45 minutes ago
-
Haripur police ensures fool proof security for polio teams by deputing 1100 policemen45 minutes ago