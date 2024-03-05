Open Menu

Three Killed In Incidents Of Road Mishap, Violence At Swabi

Faizan Hashmi Published March 05, 2024 | 07:46 PM

Three killed in incidents of road mishap, violence at Swabi

Three persons were killed in two separate incidents of road mishap and violence occurred in various areas of the district, police said here on Tuesday

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Three persons were killed in two separate incidents of road mishap and violence occurred in various areas of the district, police said here on Tuesday.

In first incident that happened in Manerai Bala, a man, Irfan Ali Khan was shot dead by unknown assailants.

The reason behind the killing has not been ascertained yet.

Meanwhile, a man was killed in a collision between two loader tri-wheelers near Karnal Sher Khan Interchange.

In another incident, a man Zamar Ali sustained injuries in a collision between motorcycle and tractor on bypass road. The injured succumbed in hospital later.

