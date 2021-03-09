Three killed in separate incidents in kasur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KASUR, Mar 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Three persons including two women were killed in separate incidents here in and around Kasur.

According to Kot Radha Kishan police here on Tuesday that Nasreen Bibi,45,r/o adda Gameer, was in her home when two armed unidentified men barged in.The accused opened fire,killing her on the spot and managed to escape.The victim was a mother of six children.

Police reached the spot and shifted the body to THQ hospital.

The cause behind the murder could not be ascertain yet,said police.

A case was registered and police started investigation.

In another incident,60-year-old Safiya bibi,r/o Kot Mota Singh,Talwandi was electrocuted to death when she was cutting fodder and accidentally touched a live wire hanging over the fields.Police shifted the body to THQ hospital Chunian.

Separately,Owais was in his shop when his rival Shabbir along with two accomplices reached and opened indiscriminate fire,killing him on the spot.

The victim exchanged harsh words with the accused over domestic issue few days ago,said police.

B-Division police registered case and started investigation.