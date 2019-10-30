Three killed, one injured in firing incident at Kasur

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :At least three persons were killed and one sustained critical injuries in firing incident near Khara village of Kasur district on Wednesday, reported private news channel.

According to police, the incident occurred when a family was ongoing in its car and unidentified outlaws riding on the motorcycle opened indiscriminate firing on the car and fled away from the spot.

As a result, three persons died on the spot and the driver was critical injured.

The dead bodies were shifted to nearby hospital for autopsy.

Police have registered a case and further investigation is underway.