UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Killed, One Injured In Firing Incident At Kasur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 06:48 PM

Three killed, one injured in firing incident at Kasur

At least three persons were killed and one sustained critical injuries in firing incident near Khara village of Kasur district on Wednesday, reported private news channel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :At least three persons were killed and one sustained critical injuries in firing incident near Khara village of Kasur district on Wednesday, reported private news channel.

According to police, the incident occurred when a family was ongoing in its car and unidentified outlaws riding on the motorcycle opened indiscriminate firing on the car and fled away from the spot.

As a result, three persons died on the spot and the driver was critical injured.

The dead bodies were shifted to nearby hospital for autopsy.

Police have registered a case and further investigation is underway.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Firing Police Driver Car Died Kasur Family From

Recent Stories

Naval Chief Expresses Complete Satisfaction Over O ..

7 minutes ago

Traders call off nationwide strike after agreement ..

10 minutes ago

Azadi March was designed by Nawaz Sharif after his ..

34 minutes ago

Doctors refuse to treat former three-time PM Nawaz ..

56 minutes ago

AKPPA meets with MD Private Schools Regulatory Aut ..

10 minutes ago

Three aid workers killed in S.Sudan, suspending Eb ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.