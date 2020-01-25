Three killed, two injured as cooker explodes in Pishin

PISHIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :At least three persons were killed and two others sustained injuries in a cooker blast here in the vicinity of Surkhab Camp.

According to details, a pressure cooker being used in a house of Surkhab Camp, exploded, as a result, three persons died on the spot.

The locals and police rushed to the site and shifted the two injured to nearby hospital.