Three Killed, Two Injured As Cooker Explodes In Pishin
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 12:30 AM
PISHIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :At least three persons were killed and two others sustained injuries in a cooker blast here in the vicinity of Surkhab Camp.
According to details, a pressure cooker being used in a house of Surkhab Camp, exploded, as a result, three persons died on the spot.
The locals and police rushed to the site and shifted the two injured to nearby hospital.