Three Killed, Two Injured As Cooker Explodes In Pishin

Sat 25th January 2020 | 12:30 AM

PISHIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :At least three persons were killed and two others sustained injuries in a cooker blast here in the vicinity of Surkhab Camp.

According to details, a pressure cooker being used in a house of Surkhab Camp, exploded, as a result, three persons died on the spot.

The locals and police rushed to the site and shifted the two injured to nearby hospital.

