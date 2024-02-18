Three laborers killed during well cleaning in Quetta

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) Three laborers were died on Sunday while cleaning a well at Sabzal Road Uzbek Chowk in Quetta.

According to the private news channel, the incident occurred due to gas filling during the cleaning of the well.

Two of the three laborers have been identified as Abdul Baki and Abdul Wali.

The bodies were extracted from the well and shifted to the nearby Bolan Medical Complex Hospital.