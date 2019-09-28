UrduPoint.com
Three Martyred, 13 Injured In Chaman Blast

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 11:36 PM

Three martyred, 13 injured in Chaman blast

At least three persons including Jamiat Ulama-Islam-F' Chaman Chapter Deputy Central leader martyred and 13 others sustained injuries in a blast in Chaman area of Killa Abdullah district on Saturday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ):At least three persons including Jamiat Ulama-Islam-F' Chaman Chapter Deputy Central leader martyred and 13 others sustained injuries in a blast in Chaman area of Killa Abdullah district on Saturday.

According to police sources, unknown men had attached remote control explosive devices with a motorbike and parked it near Muslim Commercial Bank at Taj Road area which went off.

As a result, JUI-F leader Maulana Muhammad Hanif, Abdul Hadi, and Izat-Ullah died on the spot and 13 others received injuries.

Law enforcement agencies reached the site and rushed the bodies and the injured to nearby hospital where the injured treatments have been started. The bodies were handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

The injured were identified as Muhammad Haroon, Fazal, Asghar Khan, Arif, Haji Gull, Muti-Ullah, Ahmadullah, Mehboob, Daroo Khan, Ubaidullah, Shair Jan and Abdullah.

The nearby buildings and Shops were also effected in Blast.

According to bomb disposal squad official, 4 to5 kg explosive devices were used for targeting Maulana Muhammad Hanif by unknown men.

Further investigation was underway.

Balochistan Cheif Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan strongly condemned the incident of Chaman and expressed his sorrow with bereaved families and prayed for early recovery of the injured blast.

He said such cowardly attack could not weak moral of citizens and security forces.

Chief Minister directed concerned officials to take all possible steps to arrest those suspects involved in Chaman blast to bring them to justice. For punishment.

