Open Menu

Three-member Gang Of Robbers Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 20, 2023 | 09:50 PM

Three-member gang of robbers arrested

Three-member gang of wanted robbers were arrested in a successful operation by the Baldia town police

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) Three-member gang of wanted robbers were arrested in a successful operation by the Baldia town police.

The arrested accused are identified as Asad, Farman and Jalil Shah, said police sources on Wednesday.

Two illegal pistols with rounds, a mobile phone and a motorcycle were recovered from the possession of the accused.

The cases have been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Baldia From

Recent Stories

Police arrest accused in injured condition

Police arrest accused in injured condition

3 minutes ago
 Process of taking, submission of nomination papers ..

Process of taking, submission of nomination papers starts in KP

4 minutes ago
 Alvi, Raisi for coordinated efforts by Islamic sta ..

Alvi, Raisi for coordinated efforts by Islamic states for an end to Gaza massacr ..

5 minutes ago
 Mayor Karachi joins pre-Christmas celebrations in ..

Mayor Karachi joins pre-Christmas celebrations in St. Anthony Church

5 minutes ago
 SBP announces public holiday on Dec 25

SBP announces public holiday on Dec 25

3 minutes ago
 Children Complex gets regular MS

Children Complex gets regular MS

5 minutes ago
Man arrested with spreading fake currency in marke ..

Man arrested with spreading fake currency in market

5 minutes ago
 Meeting held to review arrangements for 19th Choli ..

Meeting held to review arrangements for 19th Cholistan Rally

9 minutes ago
 Food System Dashboard to help improving nutrition, ..

Food System Dashboard to help improving nutrition, health outcomes: DG SFA

9 minutes ago
 Solangi reviews arrangements for Sindhi poet Shaik ..

Solangi reviews arrangements for Sindhi poet Shaikh Ayaz's 100th birth anniversa ..

9 minutes ago
 Christmas preparations in full swing

Christmas preparations in full swing

9 minutes ago
 Rich tributes paid to Shaheed Rescuers

Rich tributes paid to Shaheed Rescuers

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan