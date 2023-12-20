Three-member gang of robbers arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Three-member gang of wanted robbers were arrested in a successful operation by the Baldia town police

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) Three-member gang of wanted robbers were arrested in a successful operation by the Baldia town police.

The arrested accused are identified as Asad, Farman and Jalil Shah, said police sources on Wednesday.

Two illegal pistols with rounds, a mobile phone and a motorcycle were recovered from the possession of the accused.

The cases have been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway.