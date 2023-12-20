Three-member Gang Of Robbers Arrested
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 20, 2023 | 09:50 PM
Three-member gang of wanted robbers were arrested in a successful operation by the Baldia town police
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) Three-member gang of wanted robbers were arrested in a successful operation by the Baldia town police.
The arrested accused are identified as Asad, Farman and Jalil Shah, said police sources on Wednesday.
Two illegal pistols with rounds, a mobile phone and a motorcycle were recovered from the possession of the accused.
The cases have been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway.