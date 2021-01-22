Three-member Senate delegation set for a state visit to Republic of Djibouti

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :A three-member delegation of Senate is set to depart 4-day official visit to Djibouti from January 25 to 28, on the invitation of the President of Djibouti National Parliament and Acting Chairman of the African Union Parliament Mohammed Ali Houmed.

The delegation comprising of Secretary-General International Parliamentarians' Congress (IPC) Senator Muhammad Ali Saif, Senator Mirza Mohammad Afridi and Fayaz Thaheem, Manager (Procurement & Coordination), IPC, said a statement issued here Friday.

The delegation would meet with the President of Arab Parliament, it further said.

During the visit, delegation would also call on Prime Minister Djibouti, President of the Arab Parliament, President of Chamber of Commerce, and with the Ministers for Foreign Affairs, Commerce, and Budget.

This is the first official visit of a delegation from Pakistan to Djibouti to establish Pakistan's "Engage Africa" policy, which aims at rooting its ties with the African continent by intensifying Islamabad's diplomatic footprint in the region and expanding economic engagement.

Moreover, meeting with the President of the Arab Parliament and his delegation will also strengthen the bilateral ties between Pakistan and the Arab world.

The need for devising a special package for Pakistani investors and entrepreneurs looking to invest and provide quality services in the Djibouti International Free Trade Zone (DIFTZ) was expressed by President International Parliamentarians' Congress (IPC), Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani during a meeting with the Djibouti Delegation.