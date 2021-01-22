UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three-member Senate Delegation Set For A State Visit To Republic Of Djibouti

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 06:10 PM

Three-member Senate delegation set for a state visit to Republic of Djibouti

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :A three-member delegation of Senate is set to depart 4-day official visit to Djibouti from January 25 to 28, on the invitation of the President of Djibouti National Parliament and Acting Chairman of the African Union Parliament Mohammed Ali Houmed.

The delegation comprising of Secretary-General International Parliamentarians' Congress (IPC) Senator Muhammad Ali Saif, Senator Mirza Mohammad Afridi and Fayaz Thaheem, Manager (Procurement & Coordination), IPC, said a statement issued here Friday.

The delegation would meet with the President of Arab Parliament, it further said.

During the visit, delegation would also call on Prime Minister Djibouti, President of the Arab Parliament, President of Chamber of Commerce, and with the Ministers for Foreign Affairs, Commerce, and Budget.

This is the first official visit of a delegation from Pakistan to Djibouti to establish Pakistan's "Engage Africa" policy, which aims at rooting its ties with the African continent by intensifying Islamabad's diplomatic footprint in the region and expanding economic engagement.

Moreover, meeting with the President of the Arab Parliament and his delegation will also strengthen the bilateral ties between Pakistan and the Arab world.

The need for devising a special package for Pakistani investors and entrepreneurs looking to invest and provide quality services in the Djibouti International Free Trade Zone (DIFTZ) was expressed by President International Parliamentarians' Congress (IPC), Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani during a meeting with the Djibouti Delegation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Africa Islamabad Senate Prime Minister World Parliament Budget Visit Djibouti Chamber Muhammad Ali January Congress Commerce Afridi From Arab Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

Psychologist kills daughter, commits suicide

11 minutes ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Kh ..

26 minutes ago

Bakhtawar Bhutto’s Nikah ceremony will be held o ..

26 minutes ago

93,004 doses of Covid19 vaccine have been administ ..

29 minutes ago

#TECNOPhotoWalk captures the magnificence of Islam ..

30 minutes ago

Public Prosecution detains four Arab residents for ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.